Seven scribes held for ‘demanding’ money from lorry owner in E.G.

‘They stopped the vehicle and accused the owner of transporting rice illegally’

Seven “non-accredited reporters” working for the vernacular media were arrested on Thursday on the charge of stopping a lorry and demanding money from its owner for allegedly transporting rice meant for the public distribution scheme.

The accused, hailing from various places in East Godavari district, were identified as Akondi V.V. Satya Suryanarayana, Chirra Nagaraju, Ainavilli Vijaya Babu, Undurthi Ravi Kumar, Palivela Raju, Ummidisetti Venkateswara Rao and Ch. Rajendra Prasad.

“The accused had allegedly stopped the lorry transporting rice from Tanuku to Guntur on July 14 and demanded ₹2 lakh from its owner after accusing him of illegally transporting the rice. They also allegedly threatened to get the lorry seized by alerting the Civil Supply authorities if he failed to pay the money,” Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhava Reddy said in an official release.

Following a complaint lodged by the lorry owner, the police swung into action.

‘No accreditation’

“The journalists have not been accredited by the government. They claim to be working for various vernacular newspapers and TV channels. Cases have been registered against them,” Ravulapalem CI V. Krishna told The Hindu. They were produced before the local court on Thursday, he added.

The police seized four vehicles and seven cell phones from the possession of the accused.