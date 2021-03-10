Seven schoolchildren shifted to hospital after complaints of dizziness

VIJAYAWADA

10 March 2021

Food, water samples sent for testing

Seven children from the RCM Missionary School at Gudivada in Krishna district were shifted to hospital from school on Tuesday after they complained of giddiness and drowsiness.

The children, all from 1st Class, went out of their classroom before lunch break and returned saying they had a reeling sensation.

The teacher asked them to wash their faces to get rid of drowsiness, but when the problem persisted, the paediatrician from a hospital attached to the school was called to examine them. The affected children were then shifted to the hospital.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao, along with Chief Minister’s Programme Coordinator Talasila Raghuram, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Ravindranath Babu and Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha, rushed to the school and took stock of the situation. The Minister spoke to the school authorities, the parents of the children and the doctors treating the children.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Venkateswara Rao said RCM school was a reputed institution, known for its discipline and its 70-year-old existence. He said blood test and a few other tests were conducted on the children. He said the doctor who first examined the children said all of them showed symptoms of drowsiness.

The Minister said since they had not eaten their lunch yet, there was a possibility of them eating some chocolate or biscuits brought from outside. He said, however, food and water samples had been sent for testing. He said there was no cause of worry as the doctors had said that the children would be normal once the drowsiness faded.

Late in the evening, the Joint Collector said five of the seven children had completely recovered after they went into deep sleep and they would be sent home.