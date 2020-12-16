Seven persons get jobs on compensatory grounds

KAKINADA

16 December 2020 00:00 IST

Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop, Rajya Sabha Member P. Subhash Chandrabose and East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Tuesday handed over employment letters to the family members of those who were murdered in various cases in the district since 2013, on compensatory grounds.

East Godavari District Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Vigilance and Monitoring Committee headed by Mr. Muralidhar on Tuesday reviewed the status of the cases registered under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 in the district between 2013-20.

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and other district officials were present.