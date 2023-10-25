Seven persons found guilty of murdering man who married woman from another caste in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

October 25, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ONGOLE

Seven persons were on Wednesday found guilty of murdering a 30-year-old man who fell in love with a woman from another caste and married her and for causing disappearance of evidence at Ponnalur, near Kandukur in undivided Prakasam district.

Upholding the prosecution case, the Ongole VIII Additional District & Sessions Court judge D. Ammana Raja sentenced Accused A 1 S. Udayasagar (24), the brother of the woman, and A 2, P. Raghava Rao (25), friend of A1, to undergo life imprisonment and also to pay a fine of ₹1,000 each in default simple imprisonment of 1 month.

The accused A1 to A7 including A3 K.Nagaraja (23), A4 Sk.Khaja(20), A5 Y.Mahesh (22),A 6 C.Sairam (19) and S.Naresh (19) were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and also to pay a fine of ₹1,000 each in default simple imprisonment of one month.

Accused A 3 to A 5 were also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 7 years and also to pay a fine of ₹1,000 each in default simple imprisonment of one month. The sentences would run concurrently. The accused, A 8 S. Subba Rao (57), the father of the woman, was acquitted in the case.

Good court trial monitoring ensured stern punishment to the accused in the murder of the man B. Swamy on June 12, 2012, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said and appreciated the team of police personnel from Kandukur for presenting the case succinctly in court leading to conviction of the accused.