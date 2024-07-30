GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven persons arrested for transporting ganja worth ₹2 lakh

Published - July 30, 2024 06:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal addressing a media conference in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal on Tuesday said that the department would open suspect sheets and file cases under Preventive Detention Act, 1970, if necessary, on persons involved in the transport, sale and consumption of ganja in the district. He said that seven persons were arrested for transporting 10,825 kg of ganja worth ₹2 lakh to Rajam town from Koraput in Odisha.

The accused — Salavu Pangi, Boddana Soumith, Muddada Venkatesh, Kasina Sridhar, Chippada Arunkumar, Jakkam Deepak and Dangala Manikantha were presented before the media in Vizianagaram. Mr. Jindal urged the people to inform police officials if any suspected sale and consumption of ganja was happening in their vicinity. He congratulated Cheepurupalli DSP A.S. Chakravarthy and other officials for successfully preventing ganja smuggling in their jurisdiction.

