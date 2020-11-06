Seven persons arrested for spree of crimes in Vizag

Will invoke PD Act against miscreants, warns Commissioner

The city police arrested seven persons and took two juveniles into their custody, for allegedly being involved in several crimes under One Town, PM Palem and Bheemili police station limits, on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said that in one case, the police arrested two youth and took a 16-year old juvenile into their custody for allegedly committing a series of offences including the theft of a motorcyle at One Town and Madhurawada areas on November 4.

The accused were identified as E. Vinay Kumar, who went by the street name of ‘Rupayi Biyyam’ (23), and P. Nihar Reddy alias ‘Robo’ (20). Police said that Vinay has a rowdy-sheet in One Town police station, while Nihar has a suspect-sheet in II Town police station.

According to the police, during the early hours of November 4, the accused along with the juvenile stole a motorcycle at Velampeta area and a mobile phone near Poorna Market. The trio then proceeded to Madhurawada area. Noticing a boy near Cinepolis Multiplex theatre, the trio robbed his mobile phone at knife point. They also reportedly assaulted the boy. Proceeding further, they noticed a woman who was on her morning walk and reportedly assaulted her and robbed her mobile phone. They also reportedly threatened her at knife point to not tell anyone.

Based on complaints lodged by the victims, police registered a case. Under the guidance of senior officials and close monitoring of DCP (Crimes) V.Suresh Babu, ADCP (Crimes) K.Venu Gopala Naidu, ACP (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao, the police teams collected CCTV footage and technical evidence and arrested the accused. The stolen items were recovered from them.

In another case, five persons D Sai (20), Koyya Manoj, V Mohan Kumar (19), P Vamsi (19), E Satish were arrested and one juvenile was taken into custody, for allegedly threatening group of persons from Vizianagaram district at knife-point from Vizianagaram at Sanghivalasa junction and robbing their cell phones, and a few others properties, all worth Rs 40,000. Stolen properties were partially recovered.

“Anybody who commits crimes will be dealt with very seriously under the law. If rowdy-sheeters are found involved in crimes, we will invoke the PD Act also. We will make all efforts to ensure that such unlawful elements are not able to continue such activities in this city,” the CP said.

He said that the police acted fast and immediate action was taken. They were able to get all the accused along with the stolen property, he added.