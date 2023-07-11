HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven perish in bus mishap in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

Tragic end for a wedding party as bus plunges to NSP canal

July 11, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

Seven people were killed and 18 others injured when a State-owned bus carrying a wedding party to Kakinada from Podili plunged into the Nagarjunasagar branch canal carrying Krishna water at Darsi in Prakasam district in the wee hours of July 11.

Police said the mishap occurred when the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a truck coming on the opposite side. The injured were shifted to the Government hospital at Darsi by 108 ambulances. Four of the injured including the bus driver in a serious condition, were shifted to a hospital in Ongole for better treatment.

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg oversaw the rescue operation with the help of earthmovers. Police had a tough time extricating the bodies from the mangled bus. The deceased were identified as Abdul Azeez (65), Abdul Hani (60), Sk. Rameeza (48), M. Nurjahan(58), M. Jani Begam (65), Sk. Sabina (35), Sk. Heena (6). In all, 45 people were travelling by the ill-fated bus.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.