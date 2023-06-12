Seven of a family killed in road accident in East Godavari

Seven persons of a family, including a nine-month-old baby boy, died and one person sustained severe injuries after the car they were travelling in hit the rear of a lorry on the national highway at Anantapalli village under the Nallajarla police limits in East Godavari district on Monday morning.
They were returning to Rajamahendravaram after attending a wedding in Hyderabad. The lorry was parked on a flyover on the national highway.
According to the Kovvur police, all the deceased belonged to a family from Prakash Nagar in Rajamahendravaram.
The deceased were identified as Midde Satyanarayana, M. Ravi, M. Aruna (26), Dasari Sravani (26) and her nine-month-old son Dasari Gagan, Relangi Lakshmi (50) and A. Durga. Mr. Satyanarayana was the car driver. The injured was identified as Midde Sai.
The bodies were sent to the government hospital in Rajamahendravaram for a post-mortem examination. An investigation is on.
