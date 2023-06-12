ADVERTISEMENT

Seven of a family killed in road accident in East Godavari

June 12, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Four women and a nine-month-old baby boy among the deceased

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons of a family, including a nine-month-old baby boy, died and one person sustained severe injuries after the car they were travelling in hit the rear of a lorry on the national highway at Anantapalli village under the Nallajarla police limits in East Godavari district on Monday morning.

They were returning to Rajamahendravaram after attending a wedding in Hyderabad. The lorry was parked on a flyover on the national highway.

According to the Kovvur police, all the deceased belonged to a family from Prakash Nagar in Rajamahendravaram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as Midde Satyanarayana, M. Ravi, M. Aruna (26), Dasari Sravani (26) and her nine-month-old son Dasari Gagan, Relangi Lakshmi (50) and A. Durga. Mr. Satyanarayana was the car driver. The injured was identified as Midde Sai.

The bodies were sent to the government hospital in Rajamahendravaram for a post-mortem examination. An investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US