Seven of a family killed in road accident in East Godavari

June 12, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Seven persons, including a nine-month-old baby boy, died and one person sustained severe injuries after the car they were travelling in hit the rear of a lorry on the national highway at Anantapalli village under Nallajarla police station limits in East Godavari district on Monday morning.

They were returning to returning to Rajamahendravaram after attending a wedding in Hyderabad. The lorry was parked on the flyover on the national highway. According to the Kovvur police, all the deceased belonged to the same family and were natives of Prakash Nagar in Rajamahendravaram city.

The deceased were identified as Midde Satyanarayana, M. Ravi, M. Aruna (26), Dasari Sravani (26) and her nine-month-old son Dasari Gagan, Relangi Lakshmi (50) and A. Durga. Mr. Satyanarayana was the car driver. The injured was identified as Midde Sai.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital in Rajamahendravaram city for post-mortem examination. An investigation is on.