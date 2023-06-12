HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven of a family killed in road accident in East Godavari

Four women and a nine-month-old baby boy among the deceased

June 12, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons, including a nine-month-old baby boy, died and one person sustained severe injuries after the car they were travelling in hit the rear of a lorry on the national highway at Anantapalli village under Nallajarla police station limits in East Godavari district on Monday morning.

They were returning to returning to Rajamahendravaram after attending a wedding in Hyderabad. The lorry was parked on the flyover on the national highway. According to the Kovvur police, all the deceased belonged to the same family and were natives of Prakash Nagar in Rajamahendravaram city.

The deceased were identified as Midde Satyanarayana, M. Ravi, M. Aruna (26), Dasari Sravani (26) and her nine-month-old son Dasari Gagan, Relangi Lakshmi (50) and A. Durga. Mr. Satyanarayana was the car driver. The injured was identified as Midde Sai.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital in Rajamahendravaram city for post-mortem examination. An investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.