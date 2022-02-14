Seven new judges of AP High Court sworn in 

There are 26 judges in Andhra Pradesh High Court now.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office to seven newly appointed judges on Monday.

The Ministry of Law and Justice had issued the notification for the appointment of the judges on February 10, two weeks after the Supreme Court collegium cleared their names and President Ramnath Kovind subsequently approved the same.

The new judges are Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu, Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Cheemalapati Ravi and Vaddiboyina Sujatha.

With their appointment, the number of judges in the AP High Court went up to 26 including the Chief Justice.