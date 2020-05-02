Seven new cases emerge in Nellore, Prakasam

Seven more — six in Nellore district and one in Prakasam district — tested positive in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 90 in the red zone district of SPSR Nellore and 61 in Prakasam district.

An armed reserve police constable from Kovur, who was on duty in a red zone area, tested positive. Playing of cards in violation of social distancing norm proved costly for five persons from Moolapeta area in Nellore city. Two of the family members of a 40-year-old man, who had tested positive for the disease on April 29, were the latest to get infected as also three of his friends.

Meanwhile, nine persons were discharged from Narayana Medical College hospital on Saturday taking the total number of cured persons to 53 in the district. The discharged persons, included three from Nellore and one each from Vakadu, Naidupeta and Ongole.

The civic staff sanitised Moolpeta following a surge in new positive cases. A curfew-like situation prevailed in the area as all roads leading to the area were blocked by the police. Panic-stricken people confined themselves to their homes. Police personnel made it clear that those who came out of their homes in a casual manner would be sent to quarantine centre.

Lockdown 3.0 unveiled

Meanwhile, Prakasam District Collector P. Bhaskar unveiled the lockdown 3.0 containment surveillance action plan in Ongole which reported one fresh case. As many as 19 persons got cured in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered persons in the orange zone district to 42.

Meanwhile, health staff began testing of samples of patients from the newly set up Viral Research and Diagnostic laboratory at the Government General Hospital. Once getting clearance from the State-level officials the results would be declared, GGP Superintendent D. Sriramulu said. Patients under treatment were responding well to treatment. More number of persons would be discharged next week, he said.