Seven more teachers arrested in SSC question paper leak case in A.P.

May 04, 2022 22:51 IST

In all 26 were booked, 10 sent to Eluru District Jail, says SP

The Mandavalli police arrested seven more teachers of Pasumarru in Krishna district for the alleged involvement in paper leak and malpractice during the ongoing SSC Public Examinations.

The teachers, who were in touch with their colleagues working in Eluru district, managed to get the mathematics question paper on their mobile phones through social media groups on May 2.

On receiving the information, the police and flying squad officials along with Krishna District Education Officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana conducted a raid on Pasumarru High School and caught the teachers red-handed.

They seized their mobile phones, mathematics books and other material from the spot, said Eluru district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.

Police booked 16 persons, including some teachers working in various government schools, and produced nine of them in the court on Tuesday. They produced seven teachers in the court on Wednesday, and the court granted bail to them.

Meanwhile, the Eluru court remanded in judicial custody 10 teachers who resorted to malpractice in the SSC examinations. The accused teachers were sent to the Eluru District Jail, the SP said.

Cases have been registered against the teachers in Eluru and Kaikalur under the Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair (Means), Act, 1997, Section 409 IPC (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant) and Section 420 IPC (Cheating), said Kaikalur CI Y.V.V.L. Naidu, who is investigating the case.