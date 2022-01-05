Seven more Omicron cases in A.P.

State’s Omicron tally increases to 24

The State reported seven more Omicron cases on Tuesday. One of them was a 28-year-old person, who had no history of foreign travel, but returned to Krishna district from Goa recently. The Health Department said six other persons had returned from Oman, South Sudan, the UAE, and the U.S. between December 19 and 29. Public Health Director G. Hymavathi said one of them was mildly symptomatic and was in hospital isolation, while all others were healthy under home isolation.

For the first time, three Omicron cases were identified in Krishna district. Apart from the 28-year-old Goa traveller, one is a 54-year-old U.S. returnee and the other is an 18-year-old South Sudan returnee.

In East Godavari, one of the infected persons is an Oman returnee and the other is a UAE returnee. Similarly, in West Godavari, one UAE returnee and one Oman returnee were infected with the Omicron variant.