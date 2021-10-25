Seven more get notice

Vijayawada

25 October 2021 00:23 IST

The Patama police, who were investigating the alleged attack on TDP leader K. Pattabhiram’s house, served notices on seven more persons on Sunday.

A group of people had attacked and ransacked the house of the TDP leader in the city on October 19. The police had served notices on 11 persons earlier.

Notices were served under Section 41 of the CrPc on Sunday, the police said.

