Seven more bodies retrieved, 13 still missing

Three days after a boat capsized in river Godavari in the Agency area in East Godavari district, rescue teams retrieved seven more bodies on Wednesday, taking the toll in the accident to 34 so far. The search teams, along with expert swimmers, located seven bodies on Wednesday in the river in Devipatnam mandal. The private tourist boat carrying 73 persons capsized at Kachluru village on September 15. Locals saved 26 persons. Thirty four were confirmed dead and the remaining had been missing since then.

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the NDRF, SDRF, AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services and the Police, assisted by fishermen, had retrieved 34 bodies. “Search operations are continuing for 13 more missing persons. The bodies were handed over to the families,” the SP said.

Devipatnam SI B. Naga Durga Prasad said that bodies were traced in up and downstream of the river in the last three days. Two bodies were traced at Yanam in Puducherry also, he said.

“The bodies were traced at Polavaram, Dowleswaram, Kachluru and Devipatnam in East and West Godavari districts. Most of the bodies were retrieved at the spot where the boat capsized,” he said.

Family members of the missing persons from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were seen waiting at Devipatnam and Rajahmundry Government General Hospital.