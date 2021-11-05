Seven killed in two road accidents on NH 44 in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

05 November 2021 08:48 IST

In an accident near the U-turn on Pamidi-NH-44 junction, five women labourers died on the spot, while three others were grievously injured and shifted to Gooty Government Hospital

Seven persons died and three others were injured grievously in two different accidents on National Highway No. 44 10 km apart at Pamidi and Midthur early in the morning in Anantapur district on November 5.

An unknown vehicle believed to be a heavy lorry, while proceeding from Kurnool to Anantapur hit a large autorickshaw at 5:30 a.m., carrying agricultural labourers, while it was taking a U-turn on Pamidi-NH-44 junction. Five women labourers died on the spot, while three others were grievously injured and shifted to Gooty Government Hospital, said Pamidi Circle Inspector Eranna.

The autorickshaw that met with an accident at Pamidi on national highway No. 44 leading to death of five agriculture labourers on the morning of November 5.

The deceased have been identified as Sankaramma (48), Nagaveni (35), Chowdamma (35), Savithri (40), Subbamma (45), hailing from Koppalakonda village in Garladinne Mandal. The police personnel were scanning all CCTV footage on the NH 44 to identify the vehicle that caused the accident. All of the victims were going to a field for plucking cotton.

Meanwhile, in the second accident, a car with Karnataka registration, proceeding from Anantapur to Kurnool hit two pedestrians at Midthur village in Peddavadgur Mandal while they were crossing the national highway at 6:15 a.m. The two deceased were identified as Yakobu (60) and Chakali Narayanaswamy (62) said Peddavadagur Sub-Inspector Ramesh.