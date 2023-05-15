Seven killed, eight injured as MUV collides with lorry in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh

May 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - ANANTAPUR / KADAPA

Seven persons were killed and eight others were injured when a multiutility vehicle collided with a lorry at P. Anantapuram village, near Chitravathi River Bridge, in Kondapuram Mandal of YSR Kadapa District on Monday. The passengers of the MUV hailing from two families were returning to Tadipatri and Ballari from Tirumala.

According to the Kondapuram police, while the actual cause of accident was not known, the police suspect that negligent driving by the driver of the lorry could have caused the accident. Kadapa Superintendent of Police K.K.N Anburajan visited the accident site along with Jammalamadugu DSP Nagaraju.

The dead were identified as the driver of the MUV Bhumireddy Sudhakar Reddy, 37, Katasani Subhadra 35, her son K. Likhith Kumar Reddy, 11, hailing from Ballari in Karnataka; Kanchamreddy Sunil Kumar Reddy 27, his mother K. Venkata Lakshmamma, 55; K. Chirayyagari Lakshmi Devi, 58; and Marthala Sumalatha, 38, hailing from Tadipatri. The seriously injured and being treated in KIMS Hospital in Anantapur, included Chirayyagari Meghana Reddy (19) and Chirayyagari Silpa Reddy (14).

A case has been registered against the lorry driver for negligent driving, but he is said to be absconding after the accident. Others who received minor injuries included Bodela Narasimha Reddy, his wife B. Jayalakshmi, daughter Gundareddy Adilakshmi, Grandsons G. Mokshith Reddy and G. Yuvan Reddy; Katasani Bhaskar Reddy. The only person of the 16 persons travelling in the MUV who was not injured was identified as Katasani Dakshith Reddy.