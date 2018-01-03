Seven killed, 16 injured in two road accidents

Seven persons were killed and 16 others sustained injuries, three of them critically in two accidents in Kurnool and Chittoor districts on Tuesday.

In the first incident, four persons were killed and 10 sustained injuries, three of them critically, when a truck transporting an earthmover collided with the tempo they were travelling in at Kotekallu in Yemmiganur mandal of Kurnool district.

The deceased were identified as Anjanamma, Chinnabasamma, and Bhimi Reddy (all labourers), and tempo driver Khader Basha. They were going to Adoni for work. While the labourers were killed on the spot, Basha succumbed to the injuries on the way to hospital.

While seven of the injured persons were sent to the government hospital at Yemmiganur, the critically injured were rushed to the Kurnool general hospital.

Head-on collision

In the second incident, three passengers of a share autorikshaw were killed on the spot and six others were injured when the vehicle collided head-on with a lorry at Kallupalli village of Gangavaram mandal, 70 km from Chittoor.

According to the police, a few villagers from Kallupalli were on their way to Palamaner when the lorry coming in the opposite direction towards Madanapalle knocked down the auto. Its driver Subramanyam (25) and passengers Alex (30) and Munnabhee (50) were killed on the spot. The injured included five women aged between 25 and 30, and a youth (27).

The police detained the lorry and its driver. The bodies were sent to the area hospital at Palamaner for autopsy.