Andhra Pradesh

Seven judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court sworn in

A view of Andhra Pradesh High Court | Photo Credit: V. Raju
V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA August 04, 2022 14:30 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 14:30 IST

Four newly-appointed judges and three additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court were sworn in by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on August 4.

The judges are Adusumalli Venkata Ravindra Babu, Vakkalagadda Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar, Bandaru Syamsunder and Vutukuru Srinivas.

The additional judges are Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and Duppala Venkata Ramana.

