Seven injured in clashes between YSRCP, TDP activists in Prakasam district

Police registered three cases, situation is under control, says SP Garud Sumit Sunil

April 11, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

About seven persons, including two women, suffered injuries when the activists of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) clashed in two incidents in Prakasam district.

The injured were admitted in the Government Medical College (RIMS) and their condition is stated to be stable, said the police.

Trouble broke out when the supporters of TDP leader Damacherla Janardhan raised an objection alleging that a woman volunteer, Srujana Priya, was seen campaigning for the YSRCP at Samatha Nagar in the town in favour of Balineni Srinivas Reddy, on Wednesday night. The TDP leaders allegedly tried to take photographs of the YSRCP campaign.

The YSRCP leaders said the volunteer had resigned from the post and stopped the TDP activists from taking their photos. Following a heated argument, both groups clashed, leading to injuries to a few.

Later, an argument ensued between the cadres of the two parties at the Government Medical College (RIMS), where the injured YSRCP workers were undergoing treatment.

The Superintendent of Police, Garud Sumit Sunil, told The Hindu that the Ongole Taluka police registered three cases on the two incidents and took up investigation. The situation is under control, the SP said.

“We are inquiring into the reasons for the clashes. Stern action will be taken against trouble mongers,” Mr. Garud Sumit warned.

MLA Karanam Balaram and MLC Pothula Sunitha called on Mr. Srinivas Reddy and enquired about the incident.

