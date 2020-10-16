Seven injured as container lorry overturns on auto-rickshaw

Seven persons reportedly sustained injuries after a container lorry overturned on to an auto-rickshaw near NAD Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The driver of the container lorry reportedly lost control over the vehicle at the NAD flyover where construction works are in progress. Six passengers in the auto-rickshaw and the driver were trapped inside the vehicle after the lorry overturned on it.

Police rushed to the spot and commenced rescue operations. The container lorry was lifted off the auto-rickshaw with the help of a crane and the injured persons were shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH).

Police have registered a case.