Andhra Pradesh

Seven held for theft of engineering equipment

The city police on Thursday arrested seven persons for their allegedly role in the theft of 2.5 tonnes of engineering equipment worth ₹16 lakh, here in the city.

V. Ramu (24), A. Hem Kumar (20), P. Sattibabu (22), and P. Ravi (22) were accused of stealing the equipment, while V. Praveen (36), K. Arjun Rao (39), and K. Rambabu (45) were accused of receiving the stolen equipment. All accused hail from the city.

According to police, on May 26, the accused gained entry into a site belonging to a company near Malkapuram and allegedly decamped with mechanical engineering equipment in six boxes.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused. Police said that all the accused were earlier involved in scrap thefts.

