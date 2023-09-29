Seven held for procuring country-made bombs in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh

September 29, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - NANDYAL

Seven persons were arrested in Nandyal district on Thursday on charges of procuring country-made bombs.

The arrested are A. Pedda Rangaswamy (55), A. Chinna Rangaswamy (45), Shaik Karim Basha (53), Boya Chinnadantalu (70), Pathan Basheer Khan (58), Katam Chinna Naganna (38) and V. Venkataramana (58).

According to Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveer Reddy, the seven conspired to plant bombs in the house of A. Madhu in Kotha Muchumarri in Pagidyala mandal. On learning about the conspiracy, Madhu complained to the police.

During their investigation, the officers found that the seven had purchased 31 country-made bombs. Police seized 22 from the water tank in Madhu’s home and the remaining ones from the accused.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Atmakur) A. Srinivasa Rao and Nandikotkur Inspector O. Vijayabhaskar were lauded by Mr. Raghuveer Reddy for cracking the case.