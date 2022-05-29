Seven held for cricket betting

May 29, 2022 07:36 IST

The Kurnool police on Saturday arrested seven persons of a gang involved in cricket betting at Kosigi in the district and recovered ₹3.02 lakh in cash, 17 cell phones, and a sports utility vehicle from them.

The Adoni Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar, led his team to nab the culprits at Doddi Belegal village in Kosigi mandal.

The gang was reportedly involved in betting using the National Exchange app at the Maramma temple. The police arrested seven of the eight-member gang. One is absconding. Of those arrested, four hail from Adoni, two from Kosigi, while others hail from Belegal and Medak in Telangana.