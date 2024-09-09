ADVERTISEMENT

Seven gates of APGENCO’s Donkarayi Dam lifted in Lower Sileru 

Published - September 09, 2024 09:48 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

People inhabiting nearby the Donkarayi Dam have been told to leave their habitations until gates are closed

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

APGENCO authorities release seven gates of Donkarayi Dam to let 1.10 lakh cusecs of flood water into river Sileru in Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. File Photo | Photo Credit: Appala Naidu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited authorities on Monday released above 1.10 lakh cusecs of flood water by lifting seven gates of the Donkarayi Dam under the Lower Sileru hydro-electric project in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. 

According to an official release, the flood water is being released into river Sileru to maintain the reservoir level to avoid any inconvenience for the operation of the hydro-electric projects. The entire flood water is being released into river Sileru that confluence into river Sabari at Chintoor on the Andhra-Chhattisgarh state border.

The locals inhabiting nearby the Donkarayi Dam have been alerted to move to safe places until the gates are closed. Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector A. Dinesh Kumar has appealed to the tourists not to visit the waterfalls and other tourist destinations in the Sileru area until further guidelines to avoid any untoward incidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US