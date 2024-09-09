GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven gates of APGENCO’s Donkarayi Dam lifted in Lower Sileru 

People inhabiting nearby the Donkarayi Dam have been told to leave their habitations until gates are closed

Published - September 09, 2024 09:48 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
APGENCO authorities release seven gates of Donkarayi Dam to let 1.10 lakh cusecs of flood water into river Sileru in Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. File Photo

APGENCO authorities release seven gates of Donkarayi Dam to let 1.10 lakh cusecs of flood water into river Sileru in Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. File Photo | Photo Credit: Appala Naidu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited authorities on Monday released above 1.10 lakh cusecs of flood water by lifting seven gates of the Donkarayi Dam under the Lower Sileru hydro-electric project in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. 

According to an official release, the flood water is being released into river Sileru to maintain the reservoir level to avoid any inconvenience for the operation of the hydro-electric projects. The entire flood water is being released into river Sileru that confluence into river Sabari at Chintoor on the Andhra-Chhattisgarh state border.

The locals inhabiting nearby the Donkarayi Dam have been alerted to move to safe places until the gates are closed. Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector A. Dinesh Kumar has appealed to the tourists not to visit the waterfalls and other tourist destinations in the Sileru area until further guidelines to avoid any untoward incidents.

Published - September 09, 2024 09:48 am IST

