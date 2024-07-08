ADVERTISEMENT

Seven ganja suppliers arrested in Krishna district

Published - July 08, 2024 09:43 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The main supplier of the contraband was at large, says Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi

The Hindu Bureau

The Pamidimukkala police arrested a seven-member gang of ganja suppliers in Krishna district on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, a team led by Circle Inspector Kishore Babu arrested Sk. Ali Baba, K. Vamshi Krishna, B. Avinash, Ch. Nani, R. Madhu Kiran, Sk. Saida and M. Venkateswarlu, all natives of Krishna district. Police seized 1.5 kgs of ganja, four mobile phones and a bike from them.

However, the main supplier of the contraband was at large, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi. The accused were produced in the court, the SP added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US