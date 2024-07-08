Seven ganja suppliers arrested in Krishna district

The Pamidimukkala police arrested a seven-member gang of ganja suppliers in Krishna district on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, a team led by Circle Inspector Kishore Babu arrested Sk. Ali Baba, K. Vamshi Krishna, B. Avinash, Ch. Nani, R. Madhu Kiran, Sk. Saida and M. Venkateswarlu, all natives of Krishna district. Police seized 1.5 kgs of ganja, four mobile phones and a bike from them.

However, the main supplier of the contraband was at large, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi. The accused were produced in the court, the SP added.

