Seven dead, eight injured in a head-on collision in near Kadapa

May 15, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - ANANTAPUR / KADAPA

Seven person died and two others are battling for their lives in Tadipatri Government Hospital after a multi-utility vehicle and a lorry collided head-on at P. Anantapuram village in Kondapuram Mandal of YSR Kadapa District at about 5.30 a.m. on May 15. While seven person died, eight others were injured, and one passenger did not sustain any injuries in the accident. All the inmates of the MUV were returning from Tirumala to Tadipatri and Ballari after a darshan of the lord.

Kondapuram Circle Inspector of Police M. Sudarshan Prasad told The Hindu that while the cause of accident was not known, the driver of the Karnataka-registered lorry KA 34C 4185 is absconding after the accident and the driver of the MUV AP 02TE 0238 Bhumireddy Sudhakar Reddy was one among the seven dead. While the lorry was going from Tadipatri towards Kondapuram, the MUV was moving towards Tadipatri from Tirumala.

The six other dead included Kanchamreddy Venkata Lakshmamma; K. Sunil Kumar Reddy; Chirayyagari Lakshmi Devi; Katasani Subhadramma; Katasani Nitin Reddy; and Marthala Sumalatha. The grievously injured are being treated in hospital and the two battling for life include Chirayyagari Meghana Reddy (19) and Chirayyagari Silpa Reddy (14).

Others who received minor injuries include Bodela Narasimha Reddy, his wife B. Jayalakshmi, daughter Gundareddy Adilakshmi, Grandsons G. Mokshith Reddy and G. Yuvan Reddy and Katasani Bhaskar Reddy. Only person out the 16 persons travelling who did not get injured was Katasani Dakshith Reddy.