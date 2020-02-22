Seven-day Guru Utsavam to begin from Feb. 25 at Mantralayam

A seven-day ‘Guru Utsavam’ will begin at the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt at Mantralayam from February 25.

As per reports, 399th ‘Pattabhishekam’ of Raghavendra Swamy would be held on the first day of the festival. On the last day, the 425th birth anniversary would be celebrated. The temple authorities will perform a ‘Palabhishekam’ with one thousand litres of milk commemorating the day. Cultural events are also planned all the seven days from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. On the day of the birth anniversary, about 450 people from Tamil Nadu will perform near the temple. Flowers brought in from Bengaluru will be used in the decoration of the temple.

The Adoni Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Ramakrishna said many people are expected to participate in the event. “Most of them will be from Karnataka. We expect at least 80% of the total number of people to come from Karnataka,” he said.

Talking about the security at the Mutt, Mr. Ramakrishna said that officers from across the Adoni division would be roped in to make sure that no untoward incident occurs.