Vizag gas leak: officials confirm 7 deaths

The death toll in the styrene gas leak from LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram, Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam, has risen to seven, according to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana.

GVMC is working along with police and NDRF to subside the gas leak effect by blowing water through water blowers and also instructing people on the precautions to be taken such as to cover their face with wet cloth.

The civic body has also asked people to call toll free number 1800 4250 0009 for any assistance.