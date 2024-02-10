ADVERTISEMENT

Seven children fall sick after being administered with antibiotic injections in Government Hospital in Machilipatnam

February 10, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Speaking to The Hindu, Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu said the children are in ICU and their condition is stable.

The Hindu Bureau

Seven children, who were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital, Machilipatnam, fell sick after they were administered some injections in the early hours on February 10.

The children were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and were kept under observation, said hospital Superintendent Dr. Ramesh Kumar. “The children were admitted to hospital with cough and cold on February 9. “After giving antibiotic injections, they vomited and suffered from fever,” the Superintendent said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu said the children were in ICU, and their condition is stable. “We received the medicine from Central Drug Store and the injections were being used for the last three months. An inquiry has been ordered on the incident,” Dr. Ramesh Kumar said.

“Instructions have been given to stop using the injections of the particular batch, and information has been passed to the Central Drug Store officials. A committee has been formed to inquire into the reaction of the injections,” the Superintendent said.

Meanwhile, former Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Kollu Ravindra and other party leaders visited the Government Hospital and enquired health condition of the children.

