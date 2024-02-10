GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven children fall sick after being administered with antibiotic injections in Government Hospital in Machilipatnam

Speaking to The Hindu, Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu said the children are in ICU and their condition is stable.

February 10, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Seven children, who were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital, Machilipatnam, fell sick after they were administered some injections in the early hours on February 10.

The children were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and were kept under observation, said hospital Superintendent Dr. Ramesh Kumar. “The children were admitted to hospital with cough and cold on February 9. “After giving antibiotic injections, they vomited and suffered from fever,” the Superintendent said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu said the children were in ICU, and their condition is stable. “We received the medicine from Central Drug Store and the injections were being used for the last three months. An inquiry has been ordered on the incident,” Dr. Ramesh Kumar said.

“Instructions have been given to stop using the injections of the particular batch, and information has been passed to the Central Drug Store officials. A committee has been formed to inquire into the reaction of the injections,” the Superintendent said.

Meanwhile, former Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Kollu Ravindra and other party leaders visited the Government Hospital and enquired health condition of the children.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health / health treatment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.