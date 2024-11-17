ADVERTISEMENT

Seven chain snatchers held in Chittoor district

Updated - November 17, 2024 06:23 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Accused stole motorbikes from Bengaluru and used them to commit chain snatching in Chittoor and Annamayya districts, say police who seized 332 grams of gold jewellery and three motorcycles seized from the accused

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Chittoor police on Sunday arrested seven members of an inter-State gang involved in chain snatchings and bike thefts across Chowdepalle, Gangavaram, Mudivedu, Ramasamudram, Palamaner, Rallabuduguru, and Baireddypalli mandals in Chittoor and Annamayya districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here, Superintendent of Police Manikantha Chandolu said that special surveillance teams were formed to check chain snatchings in the district. On Saturday, a special team arrested two primary suspects at Boyakonda near Punganur in Chittoor district.

Further investigation led to the arrest of five more suspects and the recovery of stolen property from one of the primary suspect’s residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police recovered 332 grams of gold jewellery and three motorcycles, which the accused allegedly used for chain snatching. The estimated value of the seized property was ₹25.75 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused have been stealing motorcycles in Bengaluru and committed chain-snatching within Chittoor and Annamayya districts on the bikes, said the police.

Primary suspects Muddam Chandrasekhar (A1) and Rasuri Harikrishna (A2) are noted for their involvement in motorcycle thefts and the appropriation of gold ornaments. All seven hail from Chittoor and Annamayya districts and are aged between 25 and 35.

The Superintendent of Police emphasised the importance of public vigilance in combatting chain snatching and said that the police department is committed to ensuring the safety of women in public spaces. He also urged citizens to promptly report any suspicious activities to police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US