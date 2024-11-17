 />
Seven chain snatchers held in Chittoor district

Accused stole motorbikes from Bengaluru and used them to commit chain snatching in Chittoor and Annamayya districts, say police who seized 332 grams of gold jewellery and three motorcycles seized from the accused

Updated - November 17, 2024 06:23 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Chittoor police on Sunday arrested seven members of an inter-State gang involved in chain snatchings and bike thefts across Chowdepalle, Gangavaram, Mudivedu, Ramasamudram, Palamaner, Rallabuduguru, and Baireddypalli mandals in Chittoor and Annamayya districts.

Addressing a press conference here, Superintendent of Police Manikantha Chandolu said that special surveillance teams were formed to check chain snatchings in the district. On Saturday, a special team arrested two primary suspects at Boyakonda near Punganur in Chittoor district.

Further investigation led to the arrest of five more suspects and the recovery of stolen property from one of the primary suspect’s residence.

The police recovered 332 grams of gold jewellery and three motorcycles, which the accused allegedly used for chain snatching. The estimated value of the seized property was ₹25.75 lakh.

The accused have been stealing motorcycles in Bengaluru and committed chain-snatching within Chittoor and Annamayya districts on the bikes, said the police.

Primary suspects Muddam Chandrasekhar (A1) and Rasuri Harikrishna (A2) are noted for their involvement in motorcycle thefts and the appropriation of gold ornaments. All seven hail from Chittoor and Annamayya districts and are aged between 25 and 35.

The Superintendent of Police emphasised the importance of public vigilance in combatting chain snatching and said that the police department is committed to ensuring the safety of women in public spaces. He also urged citizens to promptly report any suspicious activities to police.

Published - November 17, 2024 06:22 pm IST

