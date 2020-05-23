Seven bridges to be constructed in Vijayawada

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has said that seven bridges will be constructed across Eluru, and Ryves Canals and Budameru rivulet in the city soon.

Addressing a press conference, he said the State government accorded administrative sanction of ₹31 crore towards the construction of the bridges.

He said three bridges including two double lane and one single lane would be constructed across Budameru rivulet. Two of them would be near Gunadala and one will connect Nayak Nagar and Amaravati Nagar.

Two bridges each would be constructed across Eluru Canal and Ryves Canal at four different locations, he said. The construction of bridges would bring down traffic congestion in many areas of the city, he said.