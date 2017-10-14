Seven Bihari child labourers rescued

Officials of National Child Labour Project (NCLP) rescued seven child labourers of Bihar State at the railway station here on Friday. The boys, all aged between 12 and 16, were employed in a spinning mill in Suryapet district in Telangana.

Staff of Navajeevan Bala Bhavan, with the help of NCLP, rescued the child labourers while they were waiting to board a train, said NCLP Krishna district Project Director D. Anjaneya Reddy.

“The victims were all natives of Madhepura district of Bihar, and their health condition is good. The boys were produced before the Child Welfare Committee, and would be sent back to their native place soon,” Mr. Reddy said.

“We provided shelter to them and are trying to contact their family members,” said Navajeevan Bala Bhavan programme manager Malleswara Rao.