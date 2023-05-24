ADVERTISEMENT

Seven arrested on charge of poaching in Seshachalam Hills

May 24, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Red Sanders Anti-smuggling Task Force personnel with the accused, in Annamayya district on Tuesday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Red Sanders Anti-smuggling Task Force personnel on May 23 (Tuesday) night nabbed seven persons on charges of poaching and seized a country-made rifle, gunpowder and pellets in a forest location under the Sanipaya Range of Seshachalam Hills.

The Task Force officials said that a combing party from the Sanipaya Range office, which was on patrol duty, noticed some suspicious movements of trespassers in the Jillellamanda beat.

The combing party apprehended seven persons. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, all hailing from Rayavaram village, had been poaching deer and wild boars in the reserve forests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday night, they shot at an antelope, but it ran into the bushes. The accused was searching for the animal when they were surrounded by the Task Force. All the accused were in the age group of 25 to 50. A case has been registered and the accused have been remanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US