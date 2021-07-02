Seven arrested in murder case

The Suryaraopeta police arrested seven persons, who allegedly murdered A. Rama Rao, in broad daylight in Durga Agraharam in the city on June 25. Disclosing this to the newsmen here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-2, Law and Order) Vikrant Patil said the police arrested K. Ravindra alias Kukkala Ravi, K. Ashok Kumar, Md. Kareem, B. Nihant, M. Durga Shiva Prasad alias Kotala Siva, M. Vinay Kumar and P. Murali, all natives of the city.

The accused and the victim allegedly held a ‘panchayat’ over a love affair and they quarrelled over the issue. The victim, Rama Rao, allegedly warned accused, Ravindra, not to get involved in the issue. Taking it seriously, the gang planned to eliminate Rama Rao and called him for a compromise. When he came to Durga Agraharam, the accused allegedly attacked him with lethal weapons, and fled, said South Zone Assistant Commissioner (ACP) of Police M. Venkateswarlu.

Ravindra is a law and order suspect sheet under Suryaraopet police station limits, Kareem and Shiva were rowdy sheeters in Nunna police station, the ACP said.