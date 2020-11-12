Seven arrested, ganja worth ₹1.3 crore seized

The contraband was being transported to Uttar Pradesh

In a major haul, the district police arrested seven persons when they were allegedly transporting around 1,300 kgs of dry ganja in a container lorry and a four-wheeler at Narsipatnam town on Wednesday.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth over ₹1.3 crore in the upcountry market.

Among the accused are two persons from Uttar Pradesh and five from various parts of Chintapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency.

According to Narsipatnam (town) police, the accused have allegedly procured the contraband from Darakonda area and were trying to transport it to Uttar Pradesh.

In a bid to escape police, two persons acted as pilots and rode motorcycles ahead of the lorry to alert in case of any police checking. The ganja was stuffed in gunny bags.

Acting on credible information, police teams intercepted the vehicle near Jogunadhapalem Jjunction and seized the contraband. Cases have been registered. Further investigation is on.

3,000 kgs of dry ganja seized in 10 days

This is the third major catch reported from the district in the last 10 days. More than 3,000 kgs of dry ganja worth ₹3 crore was recovered in three cases.

On November 7, the Araku police arrested 12 persons while the latter were trying to transport around 1,000 kgs of ganja worth more than ₹1 crore, in Dumbriguda area.

On November 3, the Araku police arrested a person and seized 750 kgs of ganja worth nearly ₹80 lakh. It is learnt that the smugglers were transporting the contraband to Bihar from Odisha.