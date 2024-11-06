GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven Andhra Pradesh Police Service personnel promoted as IPS officers

The President of India has approved their appointment against the vacancies determined by the Government of India for Select List years 2022 and 2023, says G.O.

Published - November 06, 2024 04:01 am IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven personnel of the Andhra Pradesh Police Service (APPS) were on Tuesday promoted as Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued a G.O. (Rt. No. 1901) to this effect, and said that the President of India approved their appointment against the vacancies determined by the Government of India for Select List years 2022 and 2023. All the seven officers were being allocated to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

The officers who were promoted were: B. Umamaheswar, J. Rama Mohana Rao, N. Sridevi Rao, E.G. Ashok Kumar and A. Rama Devi (from the 2022 list), and K.G.V. Saritha and K. Chakravarthi (from the 2023 list).

The name of another officer, S.V. Sreedhar Rao, was also included in the provisional select list, subject to grant of integrity certificate by the State government as per the governing regulations of the IPS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955.

