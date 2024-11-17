ADVERTISEMENT

Seven-acre government land proposed for East Godavari’s permanent Collectorate in Rajamahendravaram City

Published - November 17, 2024 12:59 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The land adjacent to the Police residential quarters in Jampet belongs to the State Government

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The East Godavari district permanent Collectorate and other buildings of various government Departments are likely to be built on a seven-acre land belonging to the State Government in the heart of Rajamahendravaram City. 

In April 2022, East Godavari was carved out of the erstwhile East Godavari district with headquarters in Rajamahendravaram. The temporary Collectorate was set up at Bommuru, which is seven kilometres away from the district headquarters. 

On November 16, East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi, District Revenue Officer R. Krishna Naik and Roads and Building Department officials inspected the seven-acre site at Jampet for the proposed permanent Collectorate and other office buildings.

The State Government has pursued the same site for more than two years and inspected it several times to assess the feasibility of allocating the land for the Collectorate buildings. In an official release, District Collector P. Prasanthi has stated; “The proposed site is adjacent to the residential quarters of the Police Department and we are pursuing the Jampet site for the proposed Collectorate”.

