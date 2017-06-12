Settlers from T.N. districts along Seshachalam foothills aiding woodcutters

Woodcutters from Tamil Nadu alighting from trains and buses between Panapakam and Chandragiri railway stations, carrying with them axes, machetes, and food material and trespassing into Seshachalam Hills is a thing of the past. Now, the woodcutters find support, shelter and guidance from about 500 families residing in various hamlets abutting the foothills of Seshachalam.

The Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (APRSASTF) teams have detected that more than 2,000 families from the northwestern districts of Tamil Nadu have become settlers in Tirupati, Renigunta, Chandragiri, A. Rangampeta, Yerpedu and several small villages at the foothills for over two decades. The traditional woodcutters’families from Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts are also among the settlers. Though a majority of them have abandoned their traditional illegal way of life as woodcutters, a sizeable number of them are said to be maintaining links with their still-active “once upon a time neighbours”.

The murder of two forest officials in Tirumala forests in 2013 led to thorough surveillance of private and state corporation buses of both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, criss-crossing the borders of Chittoor and Tami Nadu. It drastically restricted the movement of woodcutters and meistries (middlemen) in public transport modes, and carrying of axes and provisions all the way from their native places in Tamil Nadu had become a risky task. At this juncture, the middlemen and seasoned woodcutters reportedly thought of using the services of the Tamil Nadu settlers and the idea also clicked well.

As per the arrangements, the woodcutters would alight at their usual points as pilgrims bound for Tirumala. Some settler families allegedly provide the required logistics such as axes, food material, and even liquor. The material would be kept hidden in bushes or under boulders along the railway track between Panapakam and Chandragiri. The track runs parallel to the national highway, helping the woodcutters with the option of both rail and road travel without carrying anything.

Some youth among the settlers families eking out livelihood as auto and taxi drivers have now allegedly turned into full-fledged operators, providing transport to woodcutters and ferrying operatives from various bus stops and railway stations to the Seshachalam foothills, besides guiding them to collect the “material”.

Task force Inspector G. Ashok Kumar said that a settler known as “Gemini Ganesh” from Chandragiri fort town near Tirupati allegedly kept extending support to the smuggling operatives. In recent months, he went absconding. Another settler, Shiva of Pullaiahgaripalle village, is allegedly still active aiding the woodcutters. The Task Force and police personnel find it difficult to track him. “Whenever we reach the village in search of Shiva, the woman members of the family along with other settlers surround us, shout at us in high pitch, loosen their hair locks, tear their dresses and start wailing. The man would be hiding somewhere in the village or at nearby bushes, but we have to return without him,” the Inspector said.

The Task Force had in recent months caught a settler, Balaji from Bairagipatteda of Tirupati. He was allegedly carrying a big stock of provisions, axes and other logistics in his auto towards Srivarimettu, the entry point to western side of Tirumala Hills. Seeing the task force, Balaji tried to speed away, but the auto overturned, and led to his arrest.

The official said that a list of settlers families, suspected to be extending logistics to the Tamil Nadu woodcutters, is being prepared, and surveillance on them would be stepped up.