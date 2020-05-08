Settle claims, Jagan tells insurance firms

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday wrote to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Chairman M.R. Kumar urging him to immediately settle the pending claims to help the affected families.

In the letter, Mr. Jagan said that at present, 42,060 claims were pending for settlement with the LIC.

Firstly, there was inordinate delay in extension of convergence scheme, and now there was delay in settling the claims. Delay in extension of PMJJBY/AABY converged insurance scheme caused lot of hardship to the bereaved families of deceased workers besides inconvenience to the Government, he said.

Mr. Jagan said the State government was implementing the convergence scheme under PMJJBY/ AABY/ PMSBY to benefit workers in the unorganised sector. The Union government issued guidelines to LIC to extend the scheme from December 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 after several appeals and continued persuasion from the State Government.

Accordingly, the premium amount from Central government of ₹190 crore had been released to LIC and the State government also released the second tranche of our premium portion of ₹126.47 crore. The LIC had also accepted the same, he added.

Letter to UII

In another letter to United India Insurance Company Chairman Girish Radhakrishnan, Mr. Jagan said 3,547 accidental death claims were pending for settlement as on date with the company for more than eight months. The objective of supporting the poor families during the period of grief is defeated, if immediate financial relief was not provided, he said.

Further, COVID-19 had created an adverse economic impact on the livelihood of the unorganised sector workers and non-settlement of claims was creating serious impact on the well-being of bereaved families of the deceased workers.