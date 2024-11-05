Setting up of industrial corridor, development of roads in Krishna district soon: Minister

Despite financial constraints, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is implementing welfare schemes on the one hand and introducing development programmes on the other, said Minister for Labour, Factories and Boilers, and Insurance Medical Services and also, Krishna District In Charge Minister Vasamsetti Subhash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in the Krishna Zilla Parishad meeting in Machilipatnam on Monday, Mr. Subhash said as part of the government’s goal to generate 20 lakh jobs, many industrial corridors were being set up in the State. One of them was going to come up in Krishna district at Mallavali village on 1,122 acres, he said, adding that ₹14.23 crore had been set aside for development of roads and making them pot-hole free.

Work on the major projects in the district, including the Machilipatnam port and fishing harbour, should be speeded up, the district In Charge Minister told the officials concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra said following the 94% mandate given by the public in elections, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was striving to provide a good governance in all districts.

“To this end, he has appointed In Charge Ministers to keep a tab on the progress works. We are focussing on speeding up work on the Bandar port and providing drinking water connection to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said.

Later, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry said the departments of Irrigation, Drainage, R&B, Panchayat Raj should coordinate with MLAs and take up development works in their constituencies after discussing with them. He brought to the officials’ attention that farmers find it difficult to get their produce home due to lack of proper roads and asked them to focus on the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the offiicials concerned to construct a proper drainage system, the lack of which led to extensive damage during the Budameru floods.

District Collector D.K. Balaji presented a PPT on the progress made on development projects during the meeting. Joint Collector Gitanjali Sarma and others were present.

Marriage hall

Later, Mr. Kollu Ravindra, along with Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and Mr. Balashowry, laid the stone for a ‘Yadava Kalyana Mandapam’ in Machilipatnam on Monday. He said ₹3 crore was required to complete the construction of the hall, and that funds would come from various quarters. While he announced that he would contribute ₹25 lakh for its construction, Mr. Parthasarathy said he would donate ₹15 lakh for the same.

Pot-hole free roads

In the evening, Mr. Kollu Ravindra, Mr. Subhash, Mr. Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Mr. Balaji participated in the ‘Pothole-free Andhra Pradesh’ programme in Kalekhanpeta colony in Machilipatnam. Under this, 96 roads in the district would be developed, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.