Setting an example during the lockdown

The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, has appreciated the good work done by Anganwadi worker Sakirabai of Eepuru village in Guntur district.

Ms. Sakirabai, a differently-abled person, distributed groceries, nutritional food, ‘balamturam’ and adjudged as the best Anganwadi worker.

“Kudoos to Sakirabai of Andhra Pradesh, who is setting an example by delivering ration and ‘balamrutam’ to the beneficiaries at the door steps with commitment and devotion during the lockdown,” the Union Ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Director Krithika Shukla said that Ms. Sakirabai successfully implemented the ‘Take Home Ration’ and followed the instructions of the State and the Central governments during COVID-19. “The Anganwadi worker distributed the nutritional diet to pregnant and lactating women and children aged between 0 and 5 years, on her tricycle. Sakirabai supplied the ration twice in Eepuru ICDS Project limits in Guntur district,” Ms. Shukla told The Hindu.

The woman has set a record and received laurels for her good work in implementing ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’, a Central government sponsored Scheme. Ms. Sakirabai would be awarded suitably for her dedication and passion in discharging the duties during the pandemic, the Director said.

“In all 55,5607 Anganwadi Centres are functioning in Andhra Pradesh, in which 53,799 workers are employed. About 22 lakh children and 6.2 lakh pregnant and lactating women are benefited under the Poshan Abhiyaan Scheme,” Ms. Krithika said.