Setback to TDP as Rehaman quits party

TDP urban unit president S.A. Rehaman resigned from the party here on Thursday.

Addressing the media here, Dr. Rehaman said that he was upset with the stand taken by party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“On behalf of the Muslim community, we have asked Mr. Naidu to make his stand clear on the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Instead of encouraging the ongoing agitation, he has asked us to take up protests against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking a U- turn on the issue,” Dr. Rehaman said.

Mr. Naidu told us that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had reversed his stand on the CAA after supporting it in Parliament, and wanted us to highlight this aspect, which was ridiculous, he said.

Appreciating Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for opposing NRC in the State, Dr. Rehaman said, “The Chief Minister is very firm in his views on democracy and secularism. Mr. Naidu has least respect for the community.”

Apologising to the Muslim community and political parties for not joining the recent rally against the NRC, he said, “I had committed a mistake, hoping that my party president would support the cause.”

“Mr. Naidu is no longer the person he was before winning the 2014 elections, both as an astute politician and an efficient administrator. His mind is now clouded with the ambition of promoting his son. This is impacting his judgment off late. Because of this and some of his wrong decisions, the people taught us a lesson in the elections,” said Dr. Rehaman observed.

‘Sack Gujarat CM’

Criticising Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s statement that Muslims had the choice of making any one of the 150 Islamic countries as their residence and that India was the only country for the Hindus, Dr. Rehaman demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sacked him for making such a statement. Mr. Rupani should also tender a public apology, he added.

Dr. Rehaman pointed out that Mr. Naidu had adopted the “use and throw” policy towards the Muslims.

“When the TDP was in alliance with the BJP, the Muslims in the party had supported and canvassed for the BJP MLA and MLC candidates. And now, when we need his support, he has distanced himself,” he alleged.