Setback for YSRCP as Chittoor mayor, deputy mayor, 23 corporators join TDP

The YSRCP suffered a major setback at the district headquarters here on Friday, July 5, with Chittoor Municipal Corporation mayor C. Amuda, deputy mayor Rajesh Reddy, and 23 corporators of the YSRCP quit the party and joined the TDP.

Chittoor MLA Gurjala Jagan Mohan Naidu and former Chittoor mayor Katari Hemalatha welcomed them into the TDP.

This development is also seen as a sign of the dwindling command of former minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on his home turf.

Chittoor Corporation has 50 divisions, and in the last election, the YSRCP corporators were elected from 46 divisions, most of them unanimously. There were allegations that the YSRCP, which was at its helm as the ruling party, used force to prevent the TDP leaders from submitting nominations. The TDP senior leaders also alleged then that the YSRCP had intimidated their candidates and forced them to withdraw in many divisions. Eventually, only three corporators of the TDP could win in the elections. With 46 divisions, the YSRCP held an overwhelming majority in the Corporation and elected Ms Amuda as the mayor.

It was observed that former Minister Ramachandra Reddy led the party and also the Corporation administration in Chittoor. The entire rank and file of the YSRCP, the legislators, MPTC and ZPTC members, sarpanches, and cadres who were given nominated posts started to report to Mr. Reddy.

In the recently held Assembly elections, however, the YSRCP won only two out of 14 Assembly constituencies in the combined Chittoor district. The two winners were Mr. Reddy and his brother Dwarakanatha Reddy.

Leadership crisis

During the last month, YSRCP cadres here suffered a lack of leadership.

Meanwhile, having prevented the visit of Mr. Reddy and his son and Rajampeta MP, Mr. Mithun Reddy, to Punganur constituency on two occasions in June, the NDA cadres here reiterated that they would never allow the father-son duo to visit Punganur.

In addition, JSP leaders, only a day ago, held protests alleging that the former Minister occupied the public road by erecting a gate to make an entry point to Mr. Reddy’s residence in Tirupati.

Consequently, the YSRCP leaders in the district, lacking a rudder, are made to look toward the TDP.

