Set your goals high, achieve them with hard work: Palnadu collector to students

March 04, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti with schoolchildren from Gurazala constituency on Saturday during “A Day with Collector”. | Photo Credit: Vijay kumar

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti on Saturday said that students should set their targets high and achieve them with hard work. He was speaking at an interactive session with students on Saturday, titled “A Day with Collector”.

Mr. Siva Sankar has been holding this unique event for students at the collectorate every Saturday, where he seeks to learn about their goals and inspires them. He also tries to understand the problems they face in their institutions.

He said if the students learnt to communicate both in Telugu and English, they would have the better employment opportunities in the future. He suggested that the students read books to gain knowledge on great personalities, which would help them mould themselves. “If you become successful in your personal life, that will make your parents, teachers and your villagers happy and proud,” Mr. Siva Sankar told the students.

