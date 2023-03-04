HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Set your goals high, achieve them with hard work: Palnadu collector to students

March 04, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti with schoolchildren from Gurazala constituency on Saturday during “A Day with Collector”.

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti with schoolchildren from Gurazala constituency on Saturday during “A Day with Collector”. | Photo Credit: Vijay kumar

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti on Saturday said that students should set their targets high and achieve them with hard work. He was speaking at an interactive session with students on Saturday, titled “A Day with Collector”.

Mr. Siva Sankar has been holding this unique event for students at the collectorate every Saturday, where he seeks to learn about their goals and inspires them. He also tries to understand the problems they face in their institutions.

He said if the students learnt to communicate both in Telugu and English, they would have the better employment opportunities in the future. He suggested that the students read books to gain knowledge on great personalities, which would help them mould themselves. “If you become successful in your personal life, that will make your parents, teachers and your villagers happy and proud,” Mr. Siva Sankar told the students.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.