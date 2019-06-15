Andhra Pradesh

Set up regional councils to speed up progress: Lok Satta

Lok Satta State working president Bhisetty Babji releasing a poster in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Lok Satta State working president Bhisetty Babji releasing a poster in Vizianagaram on Friday.   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

‘Move will help address real needs of regions’

Lok Satta Party State working president Bhisetty Babji on Friday asked the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government to constitute Regional Development Councils to ensure speedy progress of the North Andhra and the Rayalaseema regions.

Speaking to reporters here, he said such councils with a mandate would understand the real needs of the regions.

He said the North Andhra Regional Development Council would be a boon for backward areas of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Mr.Babji said that a delegation of the Lok Satta Party would meet the Chief Minister to explain to him the issues of the North Andhra region.

